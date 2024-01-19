Publix recalls BBQ sauce containing undeclared fish allergen

MIAMI.- Ventura Foods has initiated a voluntary recall of Publix Deli Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce, which is sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets, Inc, in Florida and other states, because it may contain a fish allergen (anchovy). not declared on the label.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement, people who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to fish (anchovies) are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall only affects Publix Deli Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce with an expiration date of April 8, 2024. This product was sold in Publix stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The name of the product is Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce. It is a 2 ounce package that is sold individually. On the label it has the code: 0 41415 57162 4.

“To date, no cases of illness have been reported,” the FDA states.

If consumers have a product affected by this recall, they are encouraged to immediately throw it away or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions should call Ventura Foods Customer Service at (888) 500-0086 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Central Time).

Publix Super Markets has removed all affected products from its shelves. This recall does not affect any other Ventura Foods products, the statement clarifies.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce