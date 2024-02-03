Puerto Rico blanks Mexico in the Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- Big league player Emmanuel Rivera, who played in the most recent World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a two-run RBI hit in the fifth inning to help the Criollos de Caguas ( Puerto Rico ) beat the Naranjeros de Hermosillo 2-0 (Mexico) in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

Rivera’s single was just one of the four indisputable ones that the Cuban pitcher – with the Mexican team – Odrisamer Despaigne accepted, in a ball game where he showed off his pitching and good defense. Between both currencies they only connected nine hits.

Yadier Molina, manager of the Puerto Ricans, moved his bullpen as if his pitchers were a chess piece on the board. Starter Alejandro Sanabia left after three innings and a trio of hits allowed, so that six relievers took care of the rest of the route, overshadowing the Aztec team’s bats.

With this victory, the Puerto Rican team adds its second victory in the tournament. In their first game they defeated Nicaragua.

The Mexican team, meanwhile, will have to show its worth in the coming days after starting the 66th edition of the Caribbean Series with two defeats. A surprise against Curacao on Thursday and now against the Criollos de Caguas.

Criollos will face the always fearsome Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) this Saturday in the main game, while the Mexicans will face the Panamanians, represented by the Federales de Chiriquí in the second match of the day.

The La Guaira Sharks (Venezuela) will open the day against the Curacao team.