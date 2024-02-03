These are the games of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series for Saturday, February 3

MIAMI.- The third day of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series will begin with the La Guaira Sharks, representatives of the Venezuelan league, against the Curacao delegation.

Yesterday the Sharks rested after beating the Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic, in the opening game. The Curaçao team lost yesterday against the Federales de Chiriquí and now have a 1-1 record. The first day they beat the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico) 6-5.

Mexicans and Panamanians will compete in the second hour, while the main game will be played by the Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) and Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico).

These two teams are the winningest teams in their countries and have a large number of people in Miami, so a good attendance is expected at LoanDepot Park for this game.

Results and calendar

From February 1 until Wednesday the 7th, three games will be played each day, starting with play ball at 10:30am. On the 8th of this month the semifinals will be played and on the 9th the champion will be known.

Thursday February 1

Puerto Rico 5-2 Nicaragua

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican

Friday February 2

Panama 7-3 Curacao

Dominican 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Saturday February 3

Venezuela vs Curacao 10:30 AM

Mexico vs Panama 3:30 PM

Dominican vs Puerto Rico 8:30 PM

Sunday February 4

Panama vs. Nicaragua 10:30 AM

Puerto Rico vs Venezuela 3:30 PM

Mexico vs Dominican 8:30 PM

Monday February 5

Nicaragua vs Carazao 10:30 AM

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 PM

Puerto Rico vs Panama 8:30 PM

Tuesday February 6

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM

Curacao vs Dominican 3:30 PM

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM

Dominican vs Panama 3:30 PM

Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Thursday, February 8: semi-finals

Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM

Friday February 9