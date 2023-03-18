Putin visits Crimea on ninth anniversary of annexation

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday March 18, the day of the ninth anniversary of the annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula by Russia in 2014, announced Russian public television.

On a surprise trip to Sevastopol, home port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, Putin visited a school of the arts in the company of the local governor, Mikhail Razvojayev, according to images broadcast by the Rossia-1 television channel. .

“Our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin knows how to surprise. In the good sense of that word”wrote on Telegram Mikhail Razvojayev.

According to him, a school of arts for children was to be inaugurated this Saturday with the participation of the Russian leader by videoconference.

“But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Driving. Because on a historic day like today, he is always with Sevastopol and its people”said Mikhail Razvojayev.