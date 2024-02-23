Puttery Miami combines cocktails and mini golf in Wynwood

It is an immersive experience where golf and cocktails come together in an elegant space, only for adults, where the main thing is to have a good time, both for those who play golf and for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their seats.

The concept of gastronomic entertainment is supported by Rory McIlroy, professional golfer from Northern Ireland. This is the first Puttery location in Florida and the ninth in the country, a figure that demonstrates the popularity of the idea.

About the opening of the site in MiamiKyle Rickman, president and chief operating officer of Puttery, explained to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS that they seek to “reach new audiences, and Miami’s vibrant artistic energy made it the perfect destination.”

Now that Spring Break is approaching, those looking to celebrate in a different cocktail bar have a peculiar experience here.

“For spring break, we’re highlighting The Mark of Cincoro, a rich, elevated cocktail featuring premium Cincoro Reposado Tequila, and standout favorites like BBQ on a Saturday Night, a smoky peach, bourbon, and honey cocktail that evokes warm nights outdoors. free,” Rickman said.

One of the bars at Puttery Miami. Courtesy -Factory PR One of the bars at Puttery Miami. Cortesia -Factory PR

For golf lovers

The name of the place comes from the word putterthe last club used in the game of golf, on the area called the green, to push the ball toward the hole.

Golf had its beginnings in the Netherlands under the term “colf” or “kolven” and was later introduced to Great Britain during the 15th century, indicates the page Olympics. The first regulations were created in St. Andrews, a Scottish city famous for being the birthplace of golf, around 1754.

Nowadays it is a very popular sport in Florida. Cities like Orlando, Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach are recognized for their world-class golf courses and hosting major local and international tournaments.

A different experience in Miami

From the outside, Puttery Miami is a work of art and for the senses.

“Inspired by its location in the artistic enclave of Wynwood, the venue is wrapped in a custom mural created by award-winning local artist Hiero Veiga, which sees the recreational activity of golf transformed into a botanical labyrinth. Once inside, attendees can enjoy our exclusive offerings of dynamic gaming, elevated cuisine, craft cocktails and an innovative date night or night out with friends,” Rickman noted.

At Puttery Miami there are three themed mini golf courses. In this regard, Rickman specified that each one “is designed as a modern, technology-based immersive experience.” For example, “there are digital scorecards on every hole instead of pens and paper.”

In addition, attendees can access drinks during the game at the exclusive bars adjacent to the field that serve themed cocktails.

Puttery Miami, he noted, features three nine-hole mini golf courses, great for photo opportunities.

Puttery Miami – Photo Grethel Delgado One of the cozy spaces in the Puttery Miami library. Grethel Delgado

This is how he described them

Library: There is nothing regimented about this exciting library-inspired course. Explore the shelves, spin the globe, and pose with the fan-favorite life-size dinosaur skeleton.

Lodge: The powder snow is always fresh on this super quiet course. Between shots, enjoy views of the Rocky Mountains, pose with life-size polar bears, or hang out by the fireplace.

Rooftop– Inspired by city rooftops, this indoor course transports visitors to the center of a bustling metropolis, accented by streetlights, lush greenery and open corners, all within reach of a full-service bar.

The minigolf courses feature clubs designed exclusively for the site and selected by golfer Rory McIlroy.

What to drink and eat

In each area there is full bar service and different dishes, such as charcuterie boards to share, pizzas, tuna tataki, beef tenderloin, hamburgers, salads, vegetarian toast, among others, where there is no lack of the Miami touch with fried yuca , pork tostones and rice with black beans. Desserts include Bourbon Bread Pudding, Mini Jars (in various options such as Double Chocolate Brownie and Berries & Cream) and Smores Skillet (with marshmallow and Nutella).

The exclusive house cocktails deserve a separate space: Puttery Old Fashioned, The Mark of Cincoro, Augusta Sunset, Margarita Standoff, Tasty Green, Good Sound & Beach Bound, BBQ on a Saturday Night, Mean Machine and Brumble.

Rickman noted that “the cocktail menu is created to offer elements that the local public will be happy to try. In Miami you can enjoy our version of popular regional dishes, such as Cuban pizza, mojo shrimp, fried cow, and tropical ceviche with fried plantains. We recommend pairing them with a light, refreshing cocktail like the Tasty Green, a vodka cocktail containing basil and lime.”

One of the recommended dishes is Tropical Ceviche, where the Mahi-Mahi marinated with citrus fruits and the touch of mango and pineapple make the set of flavors very attractive on the palate. Furthermore, the company of some very fine tostones is ideal.

On the other hand, the Fire Shrimp It features shrimp as the main element, and comes with a delicious bread to match the Cajun butter. In fact, it invites you to clean your plate.

He Filet mignon It is presented with caramelized onion, black pepper and truffle, in a generous portion and pairs with a red wine or one of the cocktails.

Speaking of drinks, the cocktail Good Sound & Beach Bound, it seems like a sunset where the dehydrated lime is like a sun that is setting. The rum gives it a sweet tone, but not too much, in a perfect embrace with the coconut and Angostura.

Puttery Miami – Foto Grethel Delgado1 Cocktail Good Sound & Beach Bound El cóctel Good Sound & Beach Bound, en Puttery Miami. Grethel Delgado

BlackBerry Mint Coolerin the Zero Proof Cocktails section, is for those who choose mocktails or non-alcoholic drinks, and it is, as the name says, very refreshing. It has nothing to envy of alcoholic beverages.

For dessert, it is impossible not to fall in love with the Bourbon Bread Puddinga bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream, crumbled pecans, and bourbon glaze.

For both golfers and those who prefer to watch others hit the holes, Puttery is an interesting alternative for Miami nights.

How to get there: Puttery Miami. 239 NW 28th St. Miami, FL 33127. 786-733-0770 puttery.com/locations/miami