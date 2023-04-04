Quantum Break, Remedy rassicura i fan: ‘Your Xbox Game Pass will be back soon’

There has been a lot of discussion about the change in Quantum Break from Xbox Game Pass, considering that it is a game produced by Microsoft. A bit alla volta, but, the situation attorno to this mossa sta havenendo chiara, and gives “addio” if it happens to an “arrivederci”.

Substantially Quantum Break abandons the Game Pass due to licensing issues, with Microsoft confirming the future return of the opera all within the catalog. To dare further corrections and clarifications in merit are also gli sviluppatori di Remedy Entertainment che, through a message on Twitter, sottolineano a parrot volta che siamo davanti ad una temporary situation Destined to solve quickly.

“Don’t worry, Quantum Break will return to Game Pass! I am temporarily rimosso because of some license scadute and that I am già in corso di rinnovo. Vi avviseremo non appena sarà di nuovo disponibile“, that the parole of Remedy sulla questione. Unless the clamorous clumps of the scene, it sows that the risk is scared that Quantum Break will come quickly from the famous service in abbonamento definitively, since now there are no attendees from Microsoft or Remedy .

Negli scorsi mesi è tra l’altro parlato del possibile futuro dell’IP: l’attore Shawn Ashmore vorrebbe parte a Quantum Break 2, sebbene per il momento tutto tace su un seguito per l’apprezzato TPS dalla forte imprint narrative.