Queens getting closer to having its football stadium

The project to build a soccer stadium in Queens made significant progress yesterday, with the City Planning Commission’s approval to proceed with the second phase of the Willets Point development work.

“Because for us to go see a soccer game, we have to go to New Jersey, but if they do it here, that’s great,” says Luis Flores, a resident of the area.

The New York Planning Commission unanimously approved this Wednesday to continue with phase 2 of the Willets Point development project, which includes a soccer stadium, with capacity for 25,000 spectators.

That is why the New York City Football Club released new images this week of what its new seven-story stadium would be once it is completed in the Willets Point sector in Queens.

This would be the first specific soccer venue in the city, and – as the club explains – its objective is to strengthen the institution’s connection with the Big Apple.

Officials hope it will be ready in 2027. In this regard, some residents of the sector commented:

“I know it’s going to be here (where the workshops were), all of that is now clean because it looked ugly there,” says Luis Flores.

“Yes, because of all the youth that is here, I think it would be good,” says María Peralta, a resident of the area.

“It’s good for us young people, so that we can go and play there for a little while, even if we’re on break,” says Carlos Martín, a resident of the area.

During the first phase of the project, which began in December 2023, construction of 880 affordable housing units began.

In the second phase, once it has final approval, it would include the construction of the rest of the housing, for a total of 1,400 units, in addition to 40,000 square feet of new public open spaces, a public school and a hotel.

The next step is for the municipal council to vote and they have 50 days to do this. If they approve, it must go through the approval of Mayor Eric Adams who has shown support in the past. There would then be a four-month period for public participation and appeal.

And, if the second phase is approved, construction could begin this year and the stadium could be completed by 2027.