Power company admits blame for largest wildfire in Texas

The Smokehouse Creek fire started almost two weeks ago, has caused the death of two people and destroyed 428,700 hectares so far in North Texas. According to the latest report from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the entity facing the emergency, the incident is 74% contained. Damage to infrastructure and livestock has not yet been quantified.

“Based on the information currently available, Xcel Energy recognizes that its facilities appear to have been involved in the start of the Smokehouse Creek fire,” the electric company based in Minneapolis but active in several states in the country said in a statement. In Texas it operates with its subsidiary Southwestern Public Service Company.

According to press reports, a person who lived near the city of Canadian, one of those affected by this fire, recently sued the firm, holding it responsible for the destruction of his home. According to her claim, the problem may have stemmed from wooden posts that were not maintained.

The firm rejected accusations of having been negligent in the care and operation of its infrastructure and established a mechanism for people whose homes were affected to file claims. Xcel Energy also denied responsibility for another of the wildfires in the area.

According to the state forest service, two other fires were still “active” this Thursday, located in the area known as the Panhandle, named after the shape of this square area on the map. on top. Both were close to being fully contained.

Source: With information from AFP.