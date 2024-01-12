Brooklyn Bridge arches light up for the first time in 40 years

The New York Brooklyn Bridge illuminated its arches this Thursday for the first time since 1983, in an attempt by the city to highlight one of its most emblematic points, through which 30,000 pedestrians pass every day.

“The bridge is one of the most valued in the city, and we have the responsibility of keeping it in good condition for future generations,” the commissioner of the Big Apple Department of Transportation, Ydanis Rodríguez, told the press at the inauguration of the bridge. 56 LED lights that now illuminate the walkway.

According to Ydanis, the lighting of the arches is a symbol of the bridge’s “change for the better,” and it took five months and $2.4 million to install the lights (which will illuminate the structure for the next 20 years).

“One of our responsibilities is to care for what is known as ‘America’s Eiffel Tower,’ and these new lights will showcase its beauty for decades to come,” Ydanis added.

“The Brooklyn Bridge got a shine!

“Starting tonight, the Brooklyn Bridge will be illuminated with energy-efficient LED lights. The new lights showcase “America’s Eiffel Tower” and the extensive restoration work performed by the NYC DOT that returned it to its original gray color “, the DOT wrote in a message on social networks.

For his part, Randolph Peers, president of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, recalled at the event the thousands of immigrants who come to the city each year, and assured that the iconic bridge is a symbol of that facet of the Big Apple that “connects very diverse people who come here to start a new life.”

Also present at the press conference was Arthur Shettle (great-grandson of John Roebling, designer of the catwalk), who thanked Rodríguez for having illuminated the bridge in such a “painstaking” way: “All New Yorkers should feel proud to have this marvel.” architecture in our city,” he added.

A 140 year old bridge

Next May 24 marks the 140th anniversary of the inauguration of the bridge, which since that day in 1883 has linked this New York district with the island of Manhattan, previously only connected by a ferry.

Its first months in operation were, to say the least, curious: days after its opening, twelve people lost their lives and seven others were seriously injured due to a stampede, possibly caused by New Yorkers’ fear that the structure would not withstand the weather. weight of a crowd.

To give citizens confidence in the strength of the bridge, the city had 21 elephants and 17 camels from the Barnum Circus cross, a spectacle that captivated New Yorkers, gave publicity to the bridge and cleared up doubts about the solidity of this limestone work. granite, cement and steel.

The walkway is today a reference in world engineering and a must-see for every tourist visiting the Big Apple.