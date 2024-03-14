Quincy Promes, arrested – Tikitakas

The UAE authorities have arrested, at the request of the Netherlands, Quincy Promes, Spartak Moscow footballer and former Sevilla player.sentenced to prison in two criminal cases, one of them to six years in prison for trafficking more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine in two shipments from Brazil to the Belgian port of Antwerp in 2020.

According to the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office, the footballer has been arrested in Dubi after constructive cooperation between the authorities of the Emirates and the Netherlands. The Prosecutor’s Office does not confirm when it made this arrest request, nor if it has already submitted a formal request for extradition to the Netherlands.which has a bilateral extradition treaty with the Emirates.

The former Ajax player, who is 32 years old, was convicted last February of drug trafficking, but The trial was held in absentia because the accused lives in Russiawhere he has played for Spartak Moscow since 2021.

Promes has been accused of importing, exporting, transporting and possessing 1,362.9 kilos of cocaine hidden in a shipment of sea salt from Brazil and having distributed the drugs in two containers to move them by boat through the Western Scheldt (Dutch province of Zeeland) to the port of Antwerp.

Ms informacin The former Sevilla forward, who now plays for Spartak Moscow, had been arrested in December 2020 for the incident that occurred in July of that year.

The Criminal Intelligence Team (TCI) of the Dutch police received information indicating that Promes was involved in cocaine trafficking, owned cryptographic phones and would have invested 200,000 euros in the illegal business.so he decided to start a criminal investigation into the footballer, born in Amsterdam.

Attack on his cousin

Last year, too was condemned to 18 months in prison for the stabbing of his cousin, which took place in July 2020. The former Dutch international had been arrested in December 2020 for the incident with his relative for which he has now been convicted.

According to information from ESPN, The court in the Netherlands that handled the case concluded that the facts for which the striker was being prosecuted were proven.but the court considered that no attempted murder or manslaughter had taken place.

The player, who He was sentenced to pay 7,000 euros to compensate the victim, did not attend the trial to give his version of the events nor did he express any type of remorse, something that the court confirmed in him. In fact, his sentence would have been six months less if he had done so.

The stabbing of his cousin in the leg happened during a family party in Abcoude after an argument over a stolen necklace.

Bribery of a police officer

Likewise, Promes was recently caught bribing to Russian police. A video shows how the Dutchman tries to negotiate with some agents so that his friends are not arrested after driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Related news

The file, which spread like wildfire on social networks and Telegram chatsdemonstrates the threatening attitude that the Dutchman had with the agents.

Aun as, The footballer couldn’t do anything to save his friends’ skinsgiven that they spent the night in the cell for the crime against road safety that they had committed during the early hours of the morning, as planned. A news that has not caught anyone by surprise due to Quincy Promes’ criminal historywhich has left everything that stars on the playing fields in the background.