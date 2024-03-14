The epics of Temptation Island 7: Marieta and Lex polish an edition to remember

The seventh edition of The Island of Temptations closed in the absence of the reunion with the final bonfires of the four couples that remained in the format.. Once the experiences in Villa Montaa and Villa Playathe participants – the loosest and most natural since the first seasons of the program – got together to decide if their future was common or if, on the contrary, each one went their own way.

After more than twenty days apart, each reunion was a mystery. Infidelities, fooling around, games and criticism of the other members of the couple They were put on trial before deciding how they wanted to leave. And, although there were more pardons than perhaps expected, At Diario AS we have spent time evaluating the progress of each of the participants throughout the twelve programs.

Marieta () – MVP

If instead of a television program it were a movie, Marieta will be one of those actresses for whom it is worth paying a ticket. Among all the gamers in this edition, she has been, without a doubt, the best. “It seems that she is the temptress,” said her boyfriend, Lex, at one of the first bonfires. And boy did it seem that way, because from the first moment she found in Sergio someone who brought out the best in her.

The kisses and the first games under the sheets didn’t take long. They were a warning for what all viewers were convinced was going to end up happening. Her way of living the experience, her intensity, her anger when she saw at the bonfires that her boyfriend was also getting carried away doing exactly the same thing as her and her friend. assault on Villa Playa They make her worthy of being the MVP of the edition. Also in her favor is having avoided taking a historic stand like Fani’s in the first edition. Of course he took Lex’s despite having emptied himself emotionally as has rarely been seen.

lex ()

Although he entered late, his teammates caught on to him from the beginning. Normally, it didn’t take him a moment to dance with Gabriela as if it were the last night of her life. Now you go and bark it. For Granada on a tractor, he pronounced it as soon as he had intimate relations with Gabriela as revenge. Because yes, she is one of the few unfaithful participants in recognizing that where they give it they take it.. Her room has been the nerve center of the edition and her humor at the final bonfire, historical. I feel like getting angry with her, he dared to say between laughs before abandoning his girlfriend and leaving with Gabriela.

Sergio ()

Marieta’s passage through Temptation Island can hardly be explained without the figure of Sergio. His participation has been practically impeccable from the point of view of the show, from the moment he arrived from Granada on his tractor until his withdrawal after arguing with Marieta. A full-fledged tempter with touches of humor and playfulness. Even Lex liked him after the bachelor bonfire.

Borja ()

It earned the three spades from day one for its unmistakable resemblance to Joselu and, like a good restaurant with its Michelin stars, it has maintained them until the last day. His splendid publications on social networks, his Linkedin interview with Napoli at the singles bonfire or the way he recites the Real Madrid lineup to avoid getting excited They make him worthy of the maximum score. Furthermore, fulfilling his initial purpose, he has tempted himself to the end without being unfaithful.

Ana ()

If we talk about pushing oneself to the limit, it is inevitable to highlight Ana. Her harmony with Napoli was real. At least for her part, because we will talk about the pepperoni pizza specialist. Masterclass on how to stand on the edge of the cliff and be able to not fall. Cult contestantalthough their social networks may have been filled with messages from: Friend realize.

David ()

A professional of the format, although somewhat below expectations. Of course it was impossible to top his performance from the previous edition with Elena. Master of fooling around and a clear example that you don’t have to be unfaithful to disrespect your partner.. A clear example that the second parts are usually worse than the first.

Niko ()

Another deserving of a Friend realize, at least from what has been seen throughout the programs. He tried in his own way, being respectful and won over the audience. Not going down in history for being the best participant, but it didn’t hurt either.

Christmas ()

Charismatic and tempting mane capable of achieving his goal without needing to harass his date. He gave Mariona her space and was a great support for her. Telling the truth at the bachelor bonfire honors him.

Andrea Bueno ()

Legend. He was counted for two days and they almost helped him enter the Olympus of publishing. Spectacle in itself.

Zaira ()

He arrived with the sign of having had an affair with Rauw Alejandro and quickly detected who was going to be the participant who was going to give him the most play. I tried every possible way and even left a stellar and unexpected appearance at the final bonfire to show the strongest images of his stay on Temptation Island, although not the touching he had promised. She doesn’t seem to get along very well with David these days, for whatever reason.

Mara ()

Going as a temptress is not the same as going with a partner. She herself has acknowledged it on several occasions, both inside the program and outside. She was real, she spent a lot of time sad missing her boyfriend. Blind to the warnings of others about David’s alleged infidelities outside of Temptation Island. Let’s call it trust.

Marion ()

Unequal in his criteria. Outraged from practically the beginning with her boyfriend while she was sleeping with her favorite bachelor. It is true that she did not become intimate with Julen, but she did break trust with her partner by kissing the bachelor repeatedly. Her games were reminiscent of Mayka with Scar in the second edition. At the final bonfire he stood his ground and, perhaps, it was his best moment in the format.

Napoli ()

He Fiery and sexual Napoli has given way to a version of love that only his villa mates bought.. Little remains of that conqueror who deceived Naomi, leaving some of the most mythical images of the program. Cheerios pec.

Gabriela ()

Despite having been the protagonist throughout the entire program, It didn’t stop shining as much as others. She lied loudly at the bachelorette bonfire, although it did not result in any punishment when it came to being chosen by lex. Their hug to certify their relationship had a luxury spectator: Marieta.

Andrea Freitas ()

He took Borja to the limit, but At all times he gave the impression that he was the one who had the upper hand. Another reunion that aims to be explosive.

lvaro ()

He arrived as a star and failed to reach the level of previous seasons. His pending quarrels with Mara made him lose time that would have been key to trying to win her over. Other past times were better.

Ruth (-)

It was the misunderstood of the edition and even It has generated notice among her companions. She had little trust in her partner and questioned him every time the alarm went off. Meanwhile, in the other villa, Niko was the one who kept the most distance from the rest of the single women. His performance at the confrontation bonfire and in the mirror was highly criticized on social networks.

Adri (-)

I came in late and somewhat misplaced. He tried to meet Eva first, but ended up choosing Mónica. When he saw Mariona’s kiss he accelerated the conquest and ended up over-braking.. His cries and his pleas at the final bonfire give him away. In the end, He ended up with no love to give his girlfriend and half a fight with his two temptresses. Manolete, Manolete… if you don’t know how to fight, why do you get involved?

lvaro (S/C)

He did not have time to prove anything.

Dawn (S/C)

He pointed out ways.

Roberto (S/C)

Inconsequential. He decided to leave when he saw what was to come.