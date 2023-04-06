Radar cars: too polluting, they are doomed to disappear in the EPZs

It is possible that the radar cars used in France will be withdrawn from circulation in the near future within the ZFEs. Indeed, these vehicles are equipped with diesel engines, which prevents them from complying with the standards for reducing CO2 emissions.

Radar cars, which can be seen on French roads, could soon disappear. Indeed, according to an article by Caradisiac of April 3, 2023, these cars are equipped with diesel engines and cannot meet the requirements for reducing CO2 emissions within the low emission zones, the EPZs.

A parliamentarian questioned the Interior Ministry on the possibility of switching to electric radar cars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Ministry’s response was negative, indicating that these cars require minimal powere for built-in equipment and that this can only be achieved with diesel engines.

Will radar cars soon be excluded from EPZs? It’s possible

The government has already started implementing low emission zones in major cities, which could make it difficult for diesel radar cars to travel on certain sections of road. Some of these areas even impose a Crit’Air 2 sticker or higher for vehicles authorized to circulate.

Currently, there are approximately 400 radar cars in circulation in France, of which 223 belong to private operators. Although the mileage is not a problem since they drive an average of 250 km per day, their diesel engine fails to meet environmental requirements current. Likewise, “ the equipment integrated into the vehicle requires a minimum engine power ” indicates the Ministry of the Interior. A diesel engine, in this case.

On the other hand, the Ministry of the Interior is currently working on adaptations to make their equipment functional with petrol cars equipped with Crit’Air 1 stickers, emitting less CO2. These adaptations could be a viable solution to replace diesel radar cars.

But replacing diesel radar cars with petrol cars will not be easy since it will require a significant investment. At this stage, the government has not yet started the work, but it should not be too late: by December 31, 2024, the 43 agglomerations of more than 150,000 inhabitants must have set up low emission zones. , EPZs.

In the meantime, the authorities will therefore have to find a solution to reduce CO2 emissions while guaranteeing road safety.

