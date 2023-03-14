Rain of stones and shots at a house in Los Hornos

A piece of brick fell into a crib. it happened in 140 and 80 bis / THE DAY

A family lives hours of fear and terror. Much more since yesterday, when they attacked his home in Los Hornos with stones and shots.

The event, which could have ended in tragedy, was recorded on 140 street between 80 and 80 bis.

According to the owners of the farm, “it was a return for denouncing the drug traffickers in the neighborhood.”

In the midst of the madness, a piece of brick fell into a crib. A little boy used to rest there, who by a miracle was in the arms of an acquaintance.

The victims point to a man with a record for homicide, who settled in the place a couple of years ago and who would have strange businesses.

There were also beatings for a woman, who was the one who went to the police station to report what had happened.

“They hit me between five, because they accuse me of being ‘crop of the cap’. But the only thing we want is to live in peace, something that we have not been able to do for a long time,” said the victim of the attack.

ANOTHER CLOSE CASE

Yesterday this newspaper reported a ferocious incident in the “Megatoma”, a few blocks from the house attacked with stones and shots.

Due to the incident, a young man received a shotgun shot to the leg and another a recoil blow.

Yesterday the Police made an arrest that could be linked to the case.

It was at 147 and 85, where a 26-year-old Paraguayan fell, who was armed to the teeth. With a shotgun and a revolver.

They call it “Crazy Shot” and it would also be related to the fire in a building in that settlement.