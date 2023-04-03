How the school can benefit from the text robot – “Like when the calculator came”

Olof Mogren, research leader in AI at the research institute RISE, is not surprised that the text robot Chat GPT has been used for cheating. According to him, a likely development is that teachers will not be able to grade texts written outside the classroom.

Attempts have been made to use anti-cheating software that should be able to see if a text is written by a human or a machine, but it is something that Olof Mogren believes will be difficult to make work.

– Results have already been shown today which say that it is quite easy to deceive the programs, he says SVT’s Aktuell.

An assistant teacher

However, he believes that there are other uses for this robot that would make it easier for both teachers and students at school.

– It can be an assistant teacher that you can ask things and it can explain things to you.

Unlike measuring tools, however, the robot will make factual errors.

– It is very important that we think about it. We have to learn from that in the future when we have this technology. It does very well but it will make mistakes.

Hear Olof Mogren in the video above about how AI can benefit teaching.