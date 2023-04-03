One of the most anticipated news about Nicole Neumann was confirmed

Nicole Neuman She is one of the models that captures everyone’s attention and above all, since the information that she will marry her partner, Manu Urcera, the racing driver, became known. The couple met in 2021 when a mutual friend introduced them and soon they were happy traveling through different countries.

Through her social networks, the blonde always shares part of her day to day with her partner and her daughters, and she is more than happy with her present. The journalist Laura Ubfal was in charge of revealing information about the future marriage of Nicole Neuman and Manu, and the fact is that the celebration will be in December of this year.

Nicole Neuman.

As Laura Ubfal said, Nicole Neuman will celebrate in a big way on December 8 and the place chosen was Barilochealthough it would not yet be confirmed if the model and the pilot will have their religious ceremony, it would not be ruled out.

Nicole and Manuel.

According to what Ubfal recounted on his online site, Manu Urcera’s family would have influences and contacts in Río Negro and Neuquén, and that is why they would have chosen Bariloche as the place to get married. Maite Peñoñori in “Intrusos”, the cycle led by Flor de la V, also added on the subject that the dress of Nicole Neuman It will be designed by the renowned Laurencio Adot, although there could be changes with other celebrities summoned.

The person chosen to organize the couple’s wedding will be Bárbara Diez, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s ex-wife, who was in charge of events for Buenos Aires high society.

The emotional post of Nicole Neumann with one of her daughters

Through her Instagram account, the blonde shared a black and white photo, where she is seen riding a horse with her youngest daughter, Sienna.

The lace with her daughter Sienna.

“Magic moments,” Nicole wrote a few days ago from José Ignacio, Uruguay.