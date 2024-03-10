Ral Tejn (Alpha males): They have tried to remove me from some cast for being homosexual

Ral Tejn are triumphing as the protagonist of the series Alpha malesof which Netflix recently released its second season, and from the privilege that its recognition gives it, it tries to raise awareness in society, especially on the issue of homophobia, about which it speaks openly today in an interview in The Pass.

Tell me an explicitly gay actor who has won a Goya as a protagonist. You will tell me that Javier Cmara, and, yes, he is an exception, questions the journalist Luz Sánchez-Mellado. But historically they are won by perfectly heterosexual actors playing Iberian males. They have tried to remove me from a cast for being homosexual, hello? Someone tried to get Tom Hanks out of Philadelphia for being heterosexual? For this reason, I consider that it is an act of vindication and militancy to say who one is. Sexual orientation is not part of my private life.

However, he does not believe that anyone should be forced to talk openly about their sexual condition. Everyone has their personal struggle, their process, and they have the right to say it when they want, if they want. But I also don’t understand why anyone is offended because they say he is gay.. Nobody is offended because they say he is six feet tall, or that he is short. It is still internalized homophobia.

The second season of the successful Netflix series premiered on February 9 and the filming of a third, still undated, is already on the horizon.

And, in addition, he criticizes the direction that the group has taken in recent times. It is as diverse as society, and has picked up some despicable vices. There is a brutal ageism. The pen is banned in certain sectors. It seems that we all have to go to the gym, work out to have the right goal. six pack and we like the Benidorm Fest. Fuck off. We have been fighting all our lives to be allowed to be, feel and say whatever we want and now the collective is going to tell us who we are. Let’s be sensible. We must make an effort to inform ourselves and deconstruct ourselves.

class consciousness

The actor of the moment in Spain also boasts of his origins and has no plans to move. I like Getafe and what Getafe gives me: that I go to train every day with my friend Eduardo, that I stop by Sergio’s optician, my friend from school, and we go to have a beer at my friend Use’s bar. I imagine that there are neighborhoods in Madrid where you can do that, but, with gentrification everything is more soulless. To meet someone you have to schedule it within three weeks. And that doesn’t suit me.

I can leave Getafe, because Getafe does not leave me. I neither can nor want to deny the place where I have grown up, where I have become. At my school, in the 80s, heroin was rampant. We kids ran away from the poor junkies who were willing to take the pesetas they gave us as pay. My grandparents are immigrants from La Mancha. From here I’m going to try on a Pedro del Hierro suit for an event, because actors also sell illusion. But I’m a hard worker, working class, and that doesn’t make me less class conscious, he adds.

And this is how he defines that class consciousness he talks about: Knowing that there is no social justice, that meritocracy does not exist, that it is the parents. That, no matter how well things are going for me, my obligation is to pay back with my taxes to the society that has given me everything, including the scholarships with which I earned two degrees at the university in my town, Carlos III. Law and Business Administration. I pay them with pleasure and gratitude because they are for the citizens, not for the Government. When I pay a lot, I’m happy, because that means I’ve made a lot of money. The more I pay, the more I earn.