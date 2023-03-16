Ralf Schumacher in great sadness: “Rest in peace, my darling”

A moment every dog ​​owner dreads…

As soon as a dog comes into the household, life becomes a little more chaotic, but also more wonderful. The big eyes when you come home, the happy wagging of the tail and above all: the endless love of the dog completes the lives of many.

Ralf (47), his ex-wife Cora (46) and his son David Schumacher (21) now have to do without all of this. Because: The family had to say goodbye to their beloved dog Jessy with a heavy heart. The ex-Formula 1 driver announced this on Instagram.

The sadness is palpable when looking at the black and white photo of the little white dog. Faithfully she looks into the lens. “Rest in peace, my darling,” writes Ralf under Jessy’s snapshot.

With a dog, owners not only lose a pet, but part of the family. A pain that probably only other dog parents can understand. Jessy had a wonderful dog life with the Schumachers for “well over 20 years”. Almost half of Ralf’s life.

An unbelievable age. An incredibly long time together.

The Schumacher friends mourn with the family. Reality entrepreneur Carmen Geiss (57) writes under the farewell photo: “I’m so sorry. Rest in peace.” She herself owned her faithful dog, Dex, for 14 years. He also died last year and left a hole in the life of the Geiss family.

“Maybe you were just a dog to the world, but you were the world to me,” Carmen wrote in April under a photo collage of her dog, who recently had only three legs due to an aggressive tumor.

But fans can also feel the pain. One of Ralf’s 125,000 followers writes: “Even the smallest paws leave traces in our hearts. My condolences.” Another agrees: “You can understand that as a dog owner. It makes your heart bleed.”

At least a small consolation: The grief can absorb something Lilly the second dog. According to Ralf Schumacher, she is in the best of health and will soon be celebrating her third birthday!