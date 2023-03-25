Ransomware: schools are the preferred targets of criminals in 2023

Data hijacking, or ransomware, is one of the most feared digital threats by corporate groups today. In addition to exposing data and invading the system, cybercriminals ask for high amounts for the ransom, in an attack modality that damages the reputation of companies.

And the rise of remote teaching after the pandemic has expanded the attack surface. “Before, e-learning was not so widespread. Now, with many more people now accessing educational networks from remote locations, cybercriminals can exploit many more entry points, putting additional pressure on schools,” says Caio Sposito, country manager Brazil at security and data recovery company Arcserve.

Additionally, many schools have limited resources to invest in data security, which makes them more vulnerable to cyberattacks. “Many cannot afford to hire top-notch technical experts to manage and protect their data or buy the latest security tools, but they forget that the market already has effective solutions that are exceptionally cost-effective” , warns the executive.

How can schools protect themselves from ransomware?

Education institutions’ best defense against ransomware are preventive measures, such as a culture of security awareness, starting with educating staff and students on best practices for data protection.

According to the specialist, another decisive attitude of schools is to adopt the concept of zero trust, in which all users, devices and networks are not trusted until proven otherwise. “By granting the minimum necessary permissions, the school ensures that sensitive information remains secure and that students can only access the information they need to complete their assignments.”

When resources are lacking, one way to save money is to employ data tiering to move less critical and less used information to lower-cost storage options. Constant monitoring is another measure that helps identify potential security threats and determine actions to defend against.

“As schools embrace more and more technology in their daily operations, it is critical that they also prioritize data protection and educate students and staff on the importance of security. By taking proactive measures to defend confidential information, schools not only ensure mandatory compliance with applicable laws, but also create a safer and more secure learning environment,” adds Caio Sposito.