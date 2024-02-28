Rapper Morad faces seven years in prison for incidents during the recording of a video clip

He rapper Morad is in the news again, and this time it is not because of his music, but because this very Wednesday a trial begins against him for the incidents that took place during the recording of a video clip in 2021 in Hospitalet de Llobregat. A cause why faces a total of seven years in prison.

The artist sits in the dock in the sixth section of the Barcelona hearingand the trial is expected to last two days, with accused of crimes such as incitement to public disorder and attack with the use of a dangerous instrument.

The accusation states that the events took place on August 11, 2021, when Morad was preparing to record a music video for which he caused a lot of noise on public roads, also using a drone without the consent or permission of the authorities. authorities. All this, leading the neighbors to complain publicly.

Later, when they arrived The Mossos d’Esquadra came to the stage, were received with objects thrown and a hostile attitude on the part of the 24-year-old rapper., as appears in the indictment. The Mossos agents found a large group of attendees, around 150, who, Upon observing the police presence and guided by the purpose of seriously disturbing the peace and tranquility of the citizens, they began to rebuke the agents, as well as carry out acts consisting of throwing eggs and stones at them..

The rapper was the instigator

The Prosecutor’s Office points out that in that situation, the young rapper was the instigatorurging the crowd to throw objects and uttering expressions such as the street is ours, and addressing the agents, pointing out that you have nothing to do here.

Some incidents that include public accusation, and to which we must add that Morad did not have permission to record his music videoignoring the instructions, showing a hostile and obstructionist attitude.

Furthermore, they indicate that the Damage caused to police vehicles exceeds 2,040 euroswhich has led to the request for this sum of money from the rapper as civil liability.