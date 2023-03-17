RE4 Remake, Metroid Prime and Dead Space: i migliori giochi del 2023 come from the past

Il 2023 sows the year of the remake and of the great milestones of the past, at least until this month of March. Ad avere infatti le media voto più alte in assoluto sono due giochi provenienti dall’era GameCube: trattasi di Resident Evil 4 Remake and Metroid Prime Remastered.

As we have seen, the international reviews of Resident Evil 4 Remake are star-studded and, currently, the latest version of the game Capcom has broken his Metacritic a half di 93 based on its 88 various reviews for the PS5 version. Sul gradino più top of the podium we troviamo but the riedizione del capolavoro Nintendo and Retro Studioswith a notevole average of 94 su nintendoswitch basata su 88 verdetti differenti. Chiaramente siamo ancora all’inizio dell’anno, tuttavia è very probabile che i ritorni di resident evil 4 and Metroid Prime If they confirm their games with the average più, take a turn until 2023.

Ma se volessimo ancora oltre, por il momento soltanto vecchie conoscenze remodernizzate hanno raggiunto voti eccezionali: l’edizione PS5 di Tetris Effect Connected up an average 93 di, follow the ruota dal 90 di Persona 4 Golden his switches and gives another remake, what I said dead spacewith a notevole average of 89. Metacritic also reports a 94 for the Complete Edition say physics The Witcher 3 Wild Huntsee the next-gen upgrade of the title CD Project RED Risalga to December 2022.

Per trovare il primo gioco completamente inedito nosogna arrivare ad Hi Fi Rush ed il suo 89: l’opera Tango Gameworks It occupies but only the ninth position of the current classifica dei migliori giochi del 2023 sul noto portale. Hogwarts Legacycurrently the biggest commercial success of the annata (we are sorry that Hogwarts Legacy has sold another 12 million copies, due to the seventies of the isordio sul mercato), if it was added to the thirty-fifth post with an average of 84 on PS5.

Di fronte a questi risultati appaiono chiari i motivi per cui l’attuale panorama videoludico is always scoring più convinzione its remake and remastered, capacity not only to conquer and favor critics but also to attract the attention of the passionate. In ogni caso i prodotti originali non mancano di certo: con giochi come The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, final fantasy 16, Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, redfall, Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6 Giusto per citar alcuni dei nomi più caldi, il 2023 promette di regalare grandi soddisfazioni a 360 gradi.