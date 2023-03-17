Galaxy A24 has leaked images and specifications

After announcing the Galaxy A34 5G e A54 5Git seems that Samsung is developing another intermediary of the same line: the Galaxy A24. This model was the subject of a leak that revealed its design and main specifications, making the complete construction of the device very clear and suggesting that it will be a more basic version of the A34 5G, both inside and out.

What to expect from the Galaxy A24

According to website information Gadgetyo Galaxy A24 will have a design practically identical to that of the Galaxy A34 5Gwith triple rear cameras without any modules, drop-shaped notch for the front sensor and slightly thicker edges.

The leak also suggests a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of maximum brightness with Vision Booster technology, which promises to deliver more accurate colors.

Inside, a Snapdragon 680 processor is expected, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 1 TB — the A34 was launched with Dimensity 1080, a more powerful chipset and with support for 5G, a technology that will not be available on this model.

There are three cameras at the rear, the main one being 50 megapixels, the secondary wide-angle 5 megapixels and the third macro 2 megapixels. The front sensor should deliver 13 megapixels, while the 5,000 mAh battery can support 25-watt charging, the same power offered by the A34 5G.

price and availability

There is still no information about the release date of the Galaxy A24, but it is believed that it will hit the market for around US$ 285, something around R$ 1,505. Anyway, we will have to wait for more details to confirm (or not) all of this.