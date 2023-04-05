SpaceX’s most powerful rocket could fly next week

A SpaceX will perform the first test flight of its new generation rocket – the Starship Super Heavy. The information was provided by Reuterswho had access to a warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Information available from the government organization indicates that the expected date is next Monday, April 10th, indicating that in case of problems there may also be take-off on the 11th or 12th.

Despite this, this information should not be seen as an official confirmation. In this way, we will still have to wait for news from the next SpaceX.

Also Read: SpaceX’s New Satellites Have Started Falling From Space