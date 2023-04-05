Netflix has added a few more series to its catalog of options (which is already huge). And, if you like series with stories that make you want to watch one episode after another, these series are perfect for you, as they bring breathtaking episodes. In recent weeks, Netflix has released some series that have been highly commented on social networks and have aroused a lot of interest in the platform’s subscribers. So if you don’t know what to watch this week Netflix? There you go the best Netflix series with intense and exciting episodes that hold your attention to watch at the moment in the catalog.

Netflix releases in series

The Night Agent (2023)

The Night Agent (2023) The Night Agent is a sophisticated action thriller based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. The series tells the story of a low-level FBI agent who spends his days in the basement of the White House, waiting for a phone that never rings. However, everything changes when, suddenly, he answers a call that triggers the revelation of a dangerous conspiracy against the United States government. From that moment on, he finds himself involved in a plot full of dangers and secrets, and he needs to do everything possible to prevent the worst from happening. If you appreciate a good action thriller, this production is not to be missed.

Unnoticed (2023)

Unnoticed (2023) Unnoticed is a South African drama and thriller series that follows the story of Zenzi Mawale (played by Gail Mabalane), a cleaning lady in search of her missing husband. However, Zenzi ends up being dragged into the center of a police investigation into a series of mysterious murders taking place in the city. Despite her innocent appearance and denying any involvement with the crimes, the woman hides some secrets that could be important to the case. From there, the plot unfolds around the unraveling of the murders and the discovery of Zenzi’s true identity, and only her collaboration with the police will be able to indicate whether or not she is innocent.

The Laws of Lidia Poet (2023)

The Laws of Lidia Poet (2023) At the end of the 19th century, a court in Turin declared Lidia Poët’s admission to the Bar to be illegal. And so she is prevented from practicing law simply because she is a woman. Penniless but full of pride, Lidia works at her brother Enrico’s law firm while she works on an appeal to try to overturn the court decision. Endowed with a vision ahead of her time, she seeks the truth hidden by appearances and prejudices to help people suspected of crimes. With her brother-in-law Jacopo, a mysterious journalist, Lidia obtains information and discovers the hidden face of the extravagant city of Turin. The series is a police drama that brings a new version of the real story of the first Italian lawyer.