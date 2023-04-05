Price increase at Telekom: Fixed network is more expensive, but start more attractive



A rogue who thinks evil: In line with today’s general meeting, Telekom has good news for sales. In the fixed network, the prices for some MagentaZuhause tariffs will be raised. But the bonus at the beginning of the tariff is improved.





Some of Telekom’s landline Internet tariffs have recently been awarded new, higher prices. The adjustment affects the three smallest offers MagentaZuhause S, M and L, which Telekom is making three euros more expensive per month. The S tariff thus costs 37.95 euros, M increases to 42.95 euros and L to 47.95 euros. The expensive offers MagentaZuhause XL, XXL and Giga remain untouched for the time being. For existing customers, the old conditions apply until a tariff change, new customers pay the higher prices immediately.

3 euros more for S, M and L, but significantly better start bonuses

Telekom is making another cut with the so-called router credit, which is charged for at least 12 months when renting a router from 7 euros per month. This was previously 100 euros, but will be reduced to 70 euros under the new tariff conditions. With the MagentaZuhause M and L tariffs, there is still an additional bonus of 100 euros for online orders. The company currently states that these conditions will initially apply until July 3, 2023.

Entry will be better

For new customers, however, Telekom offers a much more attractive start after the restructuring. Previously, the monthly price was reduced to EUR 19.95 for three months, after which the normal tariff price applied. This discounted period has now been extended to the first six months of the contract. This compensates part of the increase in the monthly price. Since the same starting conditions apply to the XL tariff, it is even a little cheaper in mathematical terms.

Summary Telekom increases prices for MagentaZuhause S, M & L by 3 euros/month.

Existing customers keep their old prices until they change tariffs.

Router credit reduced to 70 euros.

New customers receive discounted prices for 6 months.

Bonus when ordering online for M, L & XL 100 euros.

Conditions are initially valid until 03.07.2023.

See also:

Large Internet Comparison Calculator