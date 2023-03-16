Birthday gifts! Check out how to claim free items in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2!
Activision is celebrating the launch of the first Call of Duty Warzone in style. Celebrating its 3 years of existence, the battle royale in 2020 became one of the biggest hits of the genre, generating a lot of profit for the company’s coffers. Now, to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most successful titles in franchise history, Activision is giving away free items to Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) players.
Free items for Call of Duty players
The company will give away seven redeemable cosmetic items to players of the two latest titles in the FPS game franchise. The gifts, which began to be distributed on Wednesday (15), can be redeemed in the item stores of both games, as the titles are unified in this regard and the items can be used in both. Check below each gift and the dates on which they will be available for redemption.
- Pico Business Card — Released on March 15
- Emblem Verdansk 2020 — Available for redemption on March 19
- Memories Weapon Blueprint — Available for redemption on March 19
- sticker remember — Available for redemption on March 23
- Gulag Business Card — Available for redemption on March 31
- Vinil Verdansk ’84 — Available for redemption on April 4
- birthday pendant — Available for redemption on April 8
Requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 on PC
Check below what you need to run Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 on your computer.
Minimum requirements
- Operational system: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-6100 / Core™ i5-2500K ou AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200
- RAM memory: 8 GB
- Video card: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 – DirectX 12.0 Compatible System
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Free storage space: 125 GB
recommended requirements
- Operational system: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows® 11 64 Bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / Core™ i7-4770 ou AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400
- RAM memory: 12 GB
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 Compatible System
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Free storage space: 125 GB
