Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant chain after claiming ‘boneless wings’ are actually just chicken nuggets | US News – Reuters

In a decade the world has faced a global pandemic, the threat of nuclear war and the rising cost of living – a man in the US says he has encountered another crisis to add to the growing list of problems facing our species.

Aimen Halim is suing restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings for “false and misleading marketing” after claiming their “boneless wings” are actually just chicken nuggets.

Mr. Halim, who sued in Illinois district court, said he bought the “wings” at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Illinois, in January.

He added that he felt like he was buying boneless wings because of their description on the menu.

However, its lawsuit states, “Unbeknownst to the plaintiff and other consumers, the products are not wings at all, but rather slices of chicken breast meat fried like wings.

“Indeed, the Products are more akin, in their composition, to a chicken nugget than to a chicken wing.

“If the plaintiff and other consumers had known that the goods were not actually chicken wings, they would have paid less for them or not bought them at all.

“Therefore, plaintiff and consumers suffered factual harm as a result of defendants’ deceptive practices. »

Halim, of Chicago, is seeking “damages, injunction, restitution, declaratory relief, and such other remedies as the Court deems appropriate,” but the filing does not specify the exact amount.

The lawsuit points to the fact that other companies sell comparable products without calling them wings.

These include Domino’s Pizza, which offers a menu item called “boneless chicken”. and Papa Johns, which offers a similar menu item called “Chicken Poppers.”

The lawsuit aims to represent approximately “thousands” of consumers across the country who, like Mr. Halim, purchased the chain’s “boneless wings” at one of the chain’s more than 1,200 locations.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include Buffalo Wild Wings and parent company Inspire Brands.

Reached for comment, a representative for both companies pointed to a Twitter post on the official Buffalo Wild Wings account.

” It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white chicken meat. Our burgers do not contain ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,” the post read.