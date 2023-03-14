Tekken 8 : Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix et Marshall Law en demonstration

Keeping new faces warm for later, Bandai Namco is lining up recurring characters, with Paul Phoenix and Marshall Law even among the original eight playable fighters in the 1994 arcade version. Jin Kazama, meanwhile, appeared in Tekken 3 to launch a new chapter of a family rivalry still relevant since the story of Tekken 8 will be centered on the fight between him and Kazuya.

If the son Mishima seems to have lost the darkness that inhabited him in the recent shutters, the biggest change comes from Paul Phoenix who finally abandons his emblematic (but unlikely) hairstyle in favor of a neat makeover. Enthusiasm is intact, as can be seen from this innocent brick wall or this remarkable motorbike arrival. The impact of the blows will also please the aesthetes of the fight. Marshall Law bears the brunt of it, but does not fail to return the favor to his old friend Paul, while cultivating ever more his resemblance to Bruce Lee, even in the facial expressions.

Announced during the September 2022 State of Play, Tekken 8 then showed up again at the Game Awards in December before taking stock of its new game mechanics in the presence of producer Katsuhiro Harada and director Kohei Ikeda. Nina Williams and Kazuya Mishima also got their trailers last month. From a line of more than 54 million games sold worldwide, including 10 million for Tekken 7, Tekken 8 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Steam.