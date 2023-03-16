Nintendo reveals the Golden Power-Up Band, a limited edition for Super Nintendo World

Visitors from Super Nintendo World in Osaka Japan, located at the Universal Studios Japan headquarters, they have a new reason to visit the theme park of the Super Mario franchises, Mario Kart, Yoshi’s Island and more: lhe limited edition of the Power-Up Band, the Golden Power-Up Band.

The Power-Up Band is one of the bracelets exclusively available in Super Nintendo World, which in addition to acting as an amiibo, works to interact with certain activities within the park.

As Nintendo gamers know, amiibo are figures, toys, and interactive cards that you can use with your games to get new features, new modes, weapons, character outfits, and more.

The big N has a special Power-Up Band as part of the Super Nintendo World experience, that interacts with everything around the park. A variety of different colors are already available and a “limited edition” one, gold, will soon be joining the lineup at the theme park in Japan.

When will the Golden Power-Up Band be available?

As highlighted by the official Nintendo blog in Japan, cited in a report published on the Nintendo website Nintendo Life, this special golden Power-Up Band will be available at Super Nintendo World in Japan starting March 18as part of the park’s second anniversary celebrations.

Once again, it will be available in “limited quantities”, so when it sells out, it really does sell out. We share the spread images.

Golden Power-Up Band

The function of this band is described as “the same” as the existing six types of Power-Up Bands, so you won’t be missing out on much if you don’t get this “limited edition” band. At the moment, it is unknown if it will arrive at the Super Nintendo World Hollywood headquarters, which just opened its doors.