Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s action sequence a huge deal? Makers are building an elaborate set for the same – Reuters

After Pathaan, Yash Raj Films turned its full attention to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The movie will be released in November 2023. As known, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is a hit with the general public. The film became the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema history. Pathaan and Tiger will take part in a big action sequence in the film. Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan lasted nearly 15 minutes. It’s supposed to be of similar length or more in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The makers build a huge set for the action scene.

Sources told Bollywood Hungama that director Aditya Chopra and filmmaker Maneesh Sharma are developing the biggest surprise for fans. It looks like YRF has started working on a set that will be done over 45 days. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will do stunning action sequences in the film. Tiger 3 is made on a huge budget. A few days ago, the photos of the sets went viral. Part of the film was shot in Turkey. Salman Khan is back as spy Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie. Katrina Kaif also did some amazing action scenes.

Emraan Hashmi plays the main villain of the film. The actor will be seen in a brand new look. Emraan Hashmi is making his first film with Yash Raj Films with this project. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is coming on Eid 2023. The songs from the movie are super hit. The film has a huge cast of Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. This is Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. Shah Rukh Khan lined up Jawan in June 2023.