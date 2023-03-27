Resident Evil 4 Remake – How to Open All Drawers (Guide)

Resident Evil 4 is already among us. After much waiting and hype from players, the classic is finally back in a fully updated version, with a new look, new gameplay and other new features that make the experience even better.

If you too are already venturing out to save the president’s daughter, in this guide we help you with something that may be important during your journey. Check out the text to find out how Leon can open every drawer in the game!

Watching the Small Keys

Throughout the game, you’ll find several drawers that require a small key to open them. Inside those drawers, you’ll get assorted items, including some that can earn you some good money at the Merchant.

It is important to remember that at certain times in the game you are unable to return to previous regions, which means that you can no longer open the drawers that you left behind in this save. So, be careful if you don’t want to lose any treasure.

You have 8 small keys to find in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and they appear in the village and the castle, that is, the first two regions of the game. On the island, there are no small keys.

Where to find the keys to the drawers

Check below where to find each of the small keys.

village

Ok (Chapter 2)

Go to the ground floor of the hut where the hex emblem is. Near the window in the entrance hall you’ll find an open box in a closet. The key will be inside the box.

Village Chief’s Mansion (Chapter 2)

You will have to go through Méndez’s mansion, as it is an event in the game’s history. Go to the main room of the mansion and look for the chest that is next to a couch.

Fish Farm (Chapter 3)

In the hut where you find the fuel for the boat, leave the place and go to the right. The key will be inside a drawer in the small way structure.

Lake Settlement/Forest Altar (Chapter 4)

Once you’ve defeated Del Lago, you can explore the region by boat. In the video below, made by Trophygamers, you will be able to see the exact region where you will find the key. After reaching the right place, go up the stairs and turn left at the end of the hallway. The key will be on a cart next to the altar.

The video is already in the right moment. Check out.

Church (Chapter 4)

Once inside the church, look for a table to the right of the altar. You will find the key easily.

Castle

Lithography Room (Chapter 8)

In the Lithographic Room, after solving the puzzles, you must turn left walking down the corridor. After that, go straight and turn left once more, you’ll find the key on top of a table.

Great Hall (Chapter 9)

In the hall of the three-headed statue, you must face the stairs and then go right, always straight. You’ll find a room right at the end of the balcony, after continuing to walk straight you’ll find a locker with a key.

Ballroom (Chapter 12)

This key can only be found after you exit the mines. When you’re off site, don’t go to the clock tower, but outside the cable car. The key will be in a briefcase on top of the table.

In video

Check out a video made by the TrophyGamers channel below that can help you in the process.









Where are the drawers of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Check below where you can find the drawers to use the keys and find out what the rewards are.

village

Abandoned Factory (Chapter 2)

You will find the drawer exactly in the room where you retrieve your items. Reward: Elegant Mask.

Village Square (Chapter 3)

Exploring the main village you can enter a smaller house that is next to the house where you find the shotgun on the wall. There will be a closet next to a wood oven. Reward: Ancient Compass.

Quarry (Chapter 3)

In the area where the Merchant is, which you discover before freeing Ashley from the church, jump up the ladder and look for a closet. Reward: Pocket Watch.

Lake Settlement (Chapter 4)

When you defeat the Del Lago monster, you must return to the house where you found Luis for the first time in the game. The drawer can be found when you go through the first room.

Church (Chapter 4)

You must enter the room on the right side of the Church to find the locked drawer. Reward: Yellow Diamond.

Castle

Lithography Room (Chapter 8)

Before doing the room puzzle you should look for a cupboard next to the fireplace. Reward: Pocket Watch

Audience Chamber (Chapter 9)

Inside the chamber where you meet Salazar for the first time, look for a closet that is located in the left part of the room. Reward: Gold Bar.

Castle Walls (Chapter 12)

After the second El Gigante fight, follow the path shown at the time of the video below to find the drawer: Reward: Ornate Beetle.











