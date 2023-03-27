Viral Photos of Pope Francis Ignite Debate: How Is Reality Different From Artificial Intelligence?

Pope Francis went viral on social networks, due to some photos posted this weekend that were made through Artificial Intelligence. That person who appears with a very urban winter style jacket or coat is not the Supreme Pontiff. It is an incredible creation of the machine learning mechanisms of the MidJourney system.

“It’s full of blemishes,” the imaging experts said. But the reality is that at first glance it seems that Jorge Bergoglio went through Prada or Versace and left part of his salary in the Vatican, to treat himself and look great at a Quevedo and Bizarrap concert.

