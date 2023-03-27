Ubisoft is skipping this year’s E3 fair

The already quite empty E3 fair this year has just lost one of its major remaining participants. VGC recently reports that Ubisoft has suddenly changed its plans and now chooses to withdraw its decision to attend the fair. Instead, the company will choose a different direction and occasion to showcase its upcoming game titles. A spokesperson for Ubisoft had the following to say:

“While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

Which companies exactly will be at the show is still a bit of a question mark, but organizers still claim that “the majority of AAA companies” will be on the show floor, which runs from June 13th to 16th in Los Angeles.

Do you think E3 is still relevant, and do you miss the old form of the show when everyone was there?