Ebii: Acer brings e-bike with AI support and unique features



Time and again it happens that an external company has to enter a new product class in order to initiate real innovations. In the development of e-bikes, that could now be the computer manufacturer Acer.





With the Ebii, the company is bringing an electric bike onto the market that boasts features that have not previously been found in classic bike manufacturers. Despite this, the vehicle is fairly light at 16 kilograms, despite the fact that it includes a 460 Wh battery and all sorts of electronics.

Acer engineers took direct input from their computing colleagues and equipped the bike with AI integration technology. This creates functions that have never been seen before in a bicycle: the AI ​​algorithms take care of better gear control and collision detection to improve driving safety, for example.

Acer Ebii: New e-bike with AI support and more

And the Ebii also has a lot to offer when it comes to other security issues: For example, it locks itself when the owner moves away from him, if he comes close to the bike again, the locks are released. If someone unauthorized tries to move the Ebii, the driver will be alerted via the associated app. In the event of a successful theft, the e-bike can be located via GPS and locked separately from afar.

Battery as a power bank

Acer also relies on high-end for the normal bike equipment: Instead of a classic chain drive, a belt drive is used, there are 160 mm disc brakes and 360-degree LED lighting. Furthermore, the Ebii is equipped with airless tires. According to the manufacturer, the battery should enable a range of up to 110 kilometers, whereby the motor only becomes active when the driver pedals. The maximum speed is 25 km/h.

The supplied charger should fully charge the battery within 2.5 hours. The battery can then also be used as a mobile power bank: if required, a smartphone or notebook can also be connected here. It is not yet known what the Ebii will cost exactly. Acer currently only allows interested parties to contact the company’s sales department by email.

Summary Acer Ebii: 460 Wh, AI algorithms, security features, high-end equipment

Vehicle is light (16 kg), up to 25 km/h, range up to 110 km

Charger charges battery in 2.5 hours, battery can be used as a power bank

AI features: gear control, collision detection, alarm on motion

360 degree LED lighting, airless tires, chain instead of belt drive

See also: