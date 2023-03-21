HomePod with real screen: Probably not before 2024

Apple’s first completely new HomePod since 2020 is likely to be delayed until next year. According to a new report, Apple simply doesn’t have the resources to do so at the moment as the company wants to focus on completing its long-awaited mixed reality headset. At the same time, savings and a stricter hiring freeze stand in the way of a quick release, writes the financial news agency Bloomberg.

Budget cuts instead of layoffs

Observers assumed at the beginning of March that a new Homepod could appear in 2024. “Some projects, including new home devices like a HomePod with a screen, have been delayed until next year at the earliest, allowing Apple to focus its R&D budget on more urgent projects,” Bloomberg writes.

In contrast to its Silicon Valley competitors such as Meta or Alphabet, Apple had not yet announced any major rounds of layoffs. Instead, the group relies on savings and budget restrictions. The company had cut budgets in several teams and is now requiring senior vice president approval for more posts, elevating financial decisions to higher levels.

HomePod mit Feedback

So far, the HomePod is primarily an audio device. Feedback is provided through various lights displayed on the top of HomePod 1, HomePod 2, and HomePod mini. The surface is touch-sensitive, but only for simple inputs. Apple has reportedly been planning a real display with a touchscreen for several years.

The control, which has so far only been possible by voice or using another Apple device, has repeatedly appeared in HomePod reviews – plus the lack of display options. Accordingly, observers have long hoped that Apple could combine the HomePod with a simplified iPad. Amazon and Google have had similar devices on offer for many years. They also come with video chat features.













