Reach the right audience at Easter

According to Concanaco Servytur, last year the Easter holidays generated an economic spill of 170 billion Mexican pesos. Even if Easter does not represent a period of higher sales for your company, launching a specific action is always a way of signaling your presence in the digital world.

In Mexico, there is a greater representation of evangelical men.

This 2023 a large sales record is expected on the days of Easter, and it is one of the most deeply rooted and important festivities in Mexico. That is why many industries, especially marketing, are already beginning to think about their sales strategies for this week.

It is known that these dates are more spiritual, and that perhaps consumption is not planned, but since it is a holiday, many people make purchases, so it is better to have a good brand strategy for these days.

In this sense, according to data from a study carried out by Glorify, it was revealed that, in Mexico, there is a greater representation of evangelical men. With a greater female representation, Catholicism is practiced mostly by the lower and middle class. For their part, the southeast and southwest of the country are the regions with the most evangelical practitioners.

Easter is key for certain sectors of the economy, especially tourism, therefore, for certain businesses it can be a good opportunity to launch a discount on their strategies.

Reach the right audience

Given this data, brands already know that these dates can be important to increase their sales, but the world is becoming very competitive every time, where the offer is high and, therefore, the companies involved must know and take advantage of all technological trends. to reach your goals.

According to Groovinads experts, currently you cannot miss various strategies to reach your audiences with the correct message, so defining your target is relevant.

In this sense, specialists highlight that video ads with Artificial Intelligence or video ads allow the creation of hundreds of intelligent video variables with personalized messages so that brands can reach the right audience in an innovative way.

“With this format it is possible to gain visibility on Connected TV platforms, Social Media, Streaming and websites in general,” they indicate.

Another relevant strategy is that brands are forced to adapt their programmatic advertising campaigns to mobile phones through applications. In this sense, AI-based technology allows audiences to be transferred to tour operator applications at the most convenient time.

“Technological solutions that use AI allow us to process millions of data on the behavior of audiences and, in this way, carry out hyper-personalized campaigns. This guarantees brands to reach each type of traveler with a proposal that meets their needs”, they explain.

In summary, it must be understood that Easter does not represent a period of higher sales for your company, launching a specific action is always a way of signaling your presence in the digital world. With more limited business goals or simply through a raffle, you can get a lot of useful data from potential customers for the rest of the year.

