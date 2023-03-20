Real: Hermel can’t find the great Benzema

Dzingu by the daily AS (see the 10.31 a.m. news item) after the Clasico lost against FC Barcelona (1-2) on Sunday in La Liga, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (35 years old, 16 games and 11 goals in La Liga this season) is starting to worry his world. RMC radio consultant Fred Hermel no longer recognizes the Frenchman.

“The Spaniards are excessive yes, but all the same I find Karim light years away from his level last season. Physically, he is not there, he is constantly this small second behind and what still worries me the more it is to see him not making the right decisions, when he is someone who reads football so well… In this match, we will only keep his little bridge in the Barcelona area at the end of the match , that’s all. (…) All this raises the question of number 9, especially since he is coming to the end of his contract with Real Madrid. The other problem is that we continue to compare him to last year, when it is impossible for him to still display this level. It has become difficult for him to play two games a week”, regretted the journalist, skeptical about the ability of the Ballon d’Or 2022 to find his best form.