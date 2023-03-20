The domestic football league returns to Yle’s channels

Yle has acquired the rights to the domestic ball sports soccer and boball for 2023–2025.

Yle har sammlans med Nelonen Media ingätt ett avtal som ger Yle rättigheten att sanda utvalda Matcher på Yles kanaler.

The national league has already been broadcast on Yle’s channels, and as an addition there is now the men’s soccer league and both the ladies’ and men’s boball.

In concrete terms, this means 6–7 broadcast football matches for both the ladies and the men. The number of broadcast boball games will be 5-7.

– I am happy that the men’s soccer league and both the women’s and men’s boball are returning to Yle’s channels. In connection with the matches, we will try to present the phenomena and people in the domestic series, says Yle Urheilu’s manager Joose Palonen.

As the season runs from April to October-November, Yle will broadcast a match, from each series, almost every single month.

– The return of the men’s football league to Yle’s channels is a big thing for us and for the whole of Finnish football, very positive and significant. Yle’s investment increases visibility to a new level, comments the domestic men’s soccer league’s managing director Timo Marjamaa.

The three-year agreement primarily covers the 2023 season with an option for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.