Real Madrid survives a catastrophe in La Liga

From tragedy to euphoria in the Santiago Bernabéu: Real Madrid They lost 2-0 against bottom team Almería at halftime but ended up winning 3-2, with a goal from Dani Carvajal at 90+9, this Sunday on matchday 21 of the Spanish League.

It was the culmination of a comeback that was as agonizing as it was exciting for a Real Madrid that feared the worst when the Belgian Largie Ramazani (minute 1) and Edgar González (43) put Almería ahead in the first half.

The Englishman Jude Bellingham started the reaction in the 57th minute, converting a penalty, and the Brazilian Vinicius Jr (67th) equalized shortly after, finishing off a ball from Aurelien Tchouameni with his shoulder, in a play reviewed by the VAR to analyze whether the ball had been given in the arm.

The validation of the goal angered the Andalusians and ended up raising tensions over the referee’s decisions.

The last stretch of the match was a white monologue, with Real Madrid dedicated in search of victory.

Bellingham had a goal disallowed in the 76th minute and then there were clear chances with Vinicius (82), Bellingham himself (82) and Dani Ceballos (85), before the apotheosis of Carvajal’s goal (90+9), who finished off a ball that had been headed by Bellingham at the far post.

“We completely lost the first half. At half-time we knew we had to improve, we believed in that and we achieved the victory,” Carvajal told Real Madrid TV.

Outrage in Almería

Almería, bottom with just 6 points and which has not yet won a game in this League, experienced a particularly painful afternoon. Sergio Arribas had a goal disallowed in the 61st minute after a VAR review, which would have given him a 3-1 advantage, and even in final stoppage time his coach, Gaizka Garitano, was sent off for protesting.

“You’ve already seen the game, what happened. Then they sanctioned us for speaking, but you’ve already seen what happened. It’s not the first time it’s happened,” Garitano said after the match, very upset with what happened.

As they passed through the mixed zone, the Almería players did not hide their indignation.

“We leave with the feeling that we have been robbed,” Gonzalo Melero even said.

On social networks, Almería also alluded in a veiled way to the controversy that surrounded the development of the clash: “Tremendous pride in our team. Great display of fight and dedication against many circumstances.”

In the standings, Real Madrid has 51 points and is the provisional leader, with two points ahead of Girona (2nd, 49th), who can regain control if they win this Sunday in the last round against Sevilla (17th).

In any case, at the end of the day Real Madrid will have a pending match against Girona, which they had to postpone last weekend when they were in Saudi Arabia, where they won the Spanish Super Cup.

Source: AFP