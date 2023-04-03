Murders in paradise: where is the France 2 detective series filmed?

On display every Monday at 9:10 p.m. on France 2, the series murders in paradise makes crime less sordid thanks to the sun and dreamy settings. We take you to the filming locations…
France 2 continues this evening the broadcast of the twelfth season of murders in paradise (of which fans learned good news recently) with an episode titled Named guilty. An intrigue in which Naomi (Shantol Jackson) will find herself involved in spite of herself. Indeed, witness at the wedding of her best friend, the policewoman will have to face the assassination of the father of the bride. An investigation which could prove to be simple insofar as the victim had accused his ex-wife of wanting to kill him. However, for Naomi and Inspector Parker (Ralf Little) we will have to be wary of the obvious…
Murders in paradise: does Sainte-Marie island exist?
If this plot takes place on an island called Saint Barnabas, most episodes of murders in paradise (of which we know the hero of the future spin-off) take place on Sainte-Marie Island. However, if you wanted to make a pilgrimage to the locations of your favorite series, you would have a hard time finding this paradise island on a map. Indeed, the filming of the detective series is carried out in a well-known French department: Guadeloupe. Similarly, if we can follow our favorite characters in the streets of Honoré, it is still only a fictional city. Most of the plans are, in fact, made at Deshaiesa town located in the north of Basse-Terre.
Murders in paradise: where is the police station located? You will be surprised !
Thus, in this town, we can randomly come across the police station where we find all our favorite characters. To find this setting, nothing very complicated, just look for the church. Indeed, the building is glued to it. Moreover, for the record, know that when Neville is not there, his office is replaced by… that of the priest of the city. A short distance away, you can also find Catherine’s bar (Elisabeth Bourgine) which takes place in a real restaurant in the city Madras. On the other hand, to visit our favorite inspector, it is more complicated. Indeed, this one is set up every year expressly for the filming on Anse de la Perle, still in the north of the island. Surely you will not look again murders in paradise in the same way…