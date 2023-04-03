A section of the Mexico-Puebla highway will be closed, from when?

If they use the Mexico-Puebla highway or they will take a trip through those partsThis information interests you: a section of this highway will be closed uninterruptedly and indefinitely, so take precautions.

And far from what one might think, this time it is not a mega blockade or mobilization of carriers —like the one we saw on Friday, March 31, when carriers blocked the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway and others.

Photo: Pedro Valtierra-Cuartoscuro.

In the case of the Mexico-Puebla highwaythe Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) explained that the closure of a section is due to some work.

The Mexico-Puebla highway will be closed, from when?

The section that will be closed is the one from Santa Martha to Chalco and the closure begins on April 3, 2023, due to road works that will be carried out without interruption.

That is to say, toooooodos 24 hours a day on weekdays. For this reason, the Ministry of Communications has asked all the people who use the Mexico-Puebla Highway to anticipate their departure, take a look at the road alternatives and follow the information of the specialized road safety personnel. (In addition to that if you find anomalies or need help, call 074).

Photo: @SCT_mx

Y, Until when will this section of the Mexico-Puebla Highway be closed? For now, the Ministry of Communications still does not give details or specify until when the highway will be closed.

The alternatives

Hay 2 types of routes left by the Ministry of Communications to avoid the desapapaye in the stretch from Santa Martha to Chalco. Routes for long-haul transit and routes for local transit.

The first has 3 options: take the Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza-Federal Highway Mexico-Puebla Libre.

(A route for light and freight cars that can enter through Zaragoza avenue at the La Concordia interchange and exit through the Vial Ixtapaluca interchange).

Photo: Pedro Valtierra-Cuartoscuro.

Highway Mexico-Puebla-Circuito Exterior Mexiquense. That it is a toll road and where light and heavy cars can circulate.

The Mexico-Puebla-Avenida Tláhuac-Chalco Highway. According to the Ministry of Communications, this route gives users from Puebla and Chalco residents a chance to reach the South of CDMX through the Ixtapaluca Road Distributor, leaving on Tláhuac Avenue.

And the routes for local transit that are: Take the Mexico-Puebla Highway-Avenida Solidaridad and Puente Tlapacoya-Highway-Mexico-Puebla.

Here we leave you an explanatory video about these routes so that you have a better idea, if you do not usually use the Mexico-Puebla Highway:

