Companions of the bus driver murdered in La Matanza beat Sergio Berni | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 12:06 p.m.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, arrived by helicopter at the protest of the bus drivers in General Paz and was attacked by the companions of Daniel Barrientos, the 65-year-old bus driver who was murdered this morning in La Matanza.

The official arrived after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of General Paz and Route 3 and once he approached the protest, he was attacked by the drivers who insulted him, threw projectiles at him and even surprised him with punches. A few minutes later they took him down and put him against a wall.

“Liar, resign”, were some of the insults that the different colleagues from Barrientos told him. Around 12 noon, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security tried to withdraw together with the Minister of Transportation of the province of Buenos Aires, Jorge D’Onofrío.