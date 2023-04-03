Germany: Bensebaini at Borussia Dortmund this summer, it’s done

Ramy Bensebaini would have formalized his arrival at Borussia Dortmund. He would have signed up for a long-term contract.

Free of any commitment from next June, Ramy Bensebaini should not continue the adventure with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Approached by club officials to extend, he refused to sign a new one. Everything suggests that he will break camp on the side of Mönchengladbach at the end of the current season.

Author of a remarkable season, the native of Constantine arouses greed. Indeed, several European leaders are interested in him. But, apparently, he should not leave Germany. It is in the Bundesliga that he should continue his career. Only he would join a club with higher sporting ambitions. This will allow him to give another boost to his career.

READ ALSO: Bensebaini in Dortmund: the scoop of a famous journalist

Has Bensebaini signed for Borussia Dortmund?

This is Borussia Dortmund. The information leaked several months ago, of course, but there seems to be news on the transfer of the Algerian international to BVB09.

According to “Sky Sports”, the player has formalized his arrival at his new club, signing his contract. The same source did not specify the duration of the contract, but simply said that it is a “long term” lease.

Recall that Ramy Bensebaini arrived at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019, from Stade Rennais for a sum of 8 million euros. He managed to establish himself as an essential element within the German formation. Aged 27, his mission will be to take a new step in his career by joining Borussia Dortmund.

Also remember that the player trained at Paradou was also coveted by Atletico Madrid, Juventus or Inter, to name a few. But he decided to stay in Germany.

READ ALSO: Germany: how Borussia Dortmund intends to recruit Bensebaini?