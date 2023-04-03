Sara Kulka’s alcohol confession: “I woke up in the clinic”

Model Sara Kulka (32) has experienced some highs in her life, but also terrible lows.

In the seventh season “Germany’s Next Top Model” took her fifth place in 2012, which made her famous. Photo shoots and other appearances in various TV programs followed.

Today the mother of two daughters (9 and 6 years old) is an influencer and surprises with a touching alcohol confession on Instagram.

Sara Kulka was so elegant and in a good mood in September 2022 at the Leipzig Opera Ball Photo: Getty Images for Leipzig Opera Ball

A year ago she announced in a post that she would no longer drink alcohol. She now refers to this, describes violent details, confesses how bad it was for her:

“Never again do I want to look like this and be in this state,” writes Sarah Kulka. “I’m not a person to take things by halves, so I vowed never to put another drop of that stuff in my body and brain.”

For them, alcohol is pure poison.

At the time, she was not doing well physically and mentally after drinking alcohol. She admits: “My worst mistake was when I was drunk and woke up in the hospital the next morning.”

She is now looking forward to being able to experience good moments without alcohol.

According to her, two and a half years ago she was at a real low point in her life. She has said several times that her depression made her thoughts grow darker and darker.

Wrapped up warm and smiling: Sara Kulka went on vacation with her family in the Harz Mountains a few weeks ago Photo: Sara Kulka/Instagram

Two years ago, she attempted suicide and confessed on Instagram: “Without alcohol, it probably wouldn’t have gotten this far.”

With her confessions, she wants to do one thing: that others who are just as desperate as she was then gain courage and show them that there is help and a way out. Without alcohol!

Depressive? Here you will get immediate help