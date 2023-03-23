Young man dies mysteriously at Valladolid school

Due to an alleged heart attack, a young man ended up dead inside a school while he was in one of the institution’s grips; The event occurred in the municipality of Valladolid, where the educational authorities and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) maintain total secrecy regarding the issue.

According to the event, it occurred around 11 in the morning, when the 15-year-old student identified by his initials as GCC collapsed in front of all his classmates, causing great alarm among the student community, since no one expected the young man to died suddenly.

mysterious death

Although it is presumed that the cause was a heart attack, they did not want to give more information about what caused the young man to collapse when he was inside a school located at kilometer 3 of the free federal highway Valladolid-Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

The events occurred at the CBTA 87 high school where a student was playing with his classmates in the facilities of the multipurpose court, however, suddenly the teenager began to complain of chest pains, for which he ended up plummeting to the pavement.

Those present quickly approached the teachers who, when helping him, realized that he was unconscious, so they requested the support of the municipal police as well as paramedics from the Red Cross.

When assessing him, the lifeguards reported that unfortunately he no longer had vital signs, so the place was cordoned off while the staff of the Forensic Medical Service of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the State Attorney General’s Office were notified for the corresponding purposes.