Real want to extend with Camavinga

Real Madrid want to present Eduardo Camavinga with a new contract. As the Spanish ‘Relevo’ reports, the 20-year-old midfielder is to be offered a contract in which his salary and the release clause will be adjusted. Despite its existing working paper until summer 2027, the term is also to be extended.

Camavinga is now an important part of Real Madrid’s highly talented squad. An extension with new conditions should be the reward for the rapid development of the Frenchman. In addition, the Madrilenians want to discourage potential buyers. Camavinga has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

