Reality Pro: Apple demonstrates virtual reality glasses at exclusive event

Apple should finally launch its long-awaited virtual reality (VR) and augmented (AR) glasses this year and, a few months after the official announcement, the company holds a closed presentation for 100 of its main executives demonstrating the equipment and its differentials before the disclosure to the public.

According to journalist Mark Gurman of the Bloomberg in your weekly newsletter Power OnApple’s top 100 executives gathered at the Steve Jobs Theater (where Apple’s main events are held) to be introduced to the Reality Propresumed to be the name of the company’s VR/AR headset.

Known as “The 100”, executives are said to have had their first taste of the device in “polished, flashy and lively” demos, but many of them are aware of Apple’s challenges in this new segment.

O The New York Times gives even more details about the encounter. According to sources, the headset has a “ski goggle” look with a carbon fiber frame and comes with an external battery in a kind of side bag.

It is described that the equipment will offer approximately two hours of use and that the design should not fit everyone’s glasses. Therefore, Apple must allow users to add their lens prescription at the time of purchase to avoid inconvenience.

Finally, it is reinforced that the presence of the Digital Crown on the device (inherited from the Apple Watch and which was also taken to the AirPods Max for volume control) will allow users to adjust the transparency of reality, allowing them to view content in augmented reality by displaying the environment around them. around or fully in virtual reality for greater immersion.

Apple’s headset is expected to cost an exorbitant price of approximately US$3,000 (about R$15,000) and should feature an advanced operating system realityOS with precise eye and hand tracking, screen expansion for Macs, dedicated graphics engine for games, VR cinema experience and much more.

Expected to revolutionize the VR and AR industry, Reality Pro is billed as Apple’s biggest launch since the iPhone and will usher in a new era for the company, betting more and more on smart accessories in the coming years, including not just big and advanced headsets as well as more compact smart glasses for everyday use.

Due to launch at WWDC 23 on June 5th, more details about Reality Pro should emerge over the weeks, including more design, datasheet and software information.

Source: Bloomberg e The New York Times (paywall)