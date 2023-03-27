Shootings leave 2 dead, 5 injured in Arkansas capital

Little Rock.- Two separate shootings this Sunday night left seven victims in the Arkansas state capital, including two dead, according to police.

Emergency services received a first call at 9:21 p.m. for a shooting in which two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Little Rock police said on Twitter.

Shortly after, another shooting took place nearby in which five people were shot, including the two dead, police said.

The two incidents occurred along Asher Avenue, but police did not immediately confirm if they were related.

The identity and state of health of the survivors were not made public at first.

The shootings were being investigated, police said.