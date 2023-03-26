How to Signal on Tinder That You’re in an Open Relationship

O Tinder provides several options to customize the profile and publicly expose your intentions to other people on the platform. In addition to tags about preferred activities, it is also possible to indicate which type of relationship you want to find in the app.

With this feature, you can indicate whether you want to participate in an open relationship, for example. The application has five categories on the profile editing screen: Monogamy, Ethical non-monogamy, Open relationship, Polyamory and Short explore — it can be a good alternative for those who want to be a “couple lunchbox” through the app.

After choosing the preferred type, Tinder displays this option just below the profile name. This interest button helps to demonstrate the intention of each person in the app, but it does not signal the current relationship status of each one — individuals who participate in an open relationship can expose this information in the field dedicated to the bio.

How to include the type of relationship you are looking for on Tinder

Open Tinder and go to the profile tab; Then tap the pencil icon to edit the account; Scroll down until you find the category “Type of relationship”; Choose from the five options offered by the application.

Other options for customizing Tinder profile

If you have questions about how to configure the business card on Tinder, the application itself offers options to customize it in the editing screen. In the “Intention” field, for example, it is possible to inform what you are looking for in the app, from dating opportunities to just new friendships.

Other settings also make it easy to choose personality type, love language and communication levels. All these tags are displayed when a potential match decides to open your profile.