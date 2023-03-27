How to bring technology to those who need it most?

In this program, Wagner Wakka talks with specialists about access to technology. He knows the work of Andreza Delgado, with Perifacon. It is an event that brings together art, culture and technology on the outskirts of the city of São Paulo.

Also, let’s talk about education in schools. Wagner Wakka knows about a project by Senac Jabaquara, which uses Minecraft in the classroom in partnership with Microsoft.

Porta 101 is our weekly program, published every Monday in which we delve into a specific topic in the world of technology.

Contact us at: [email protected]

