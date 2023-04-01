AMD or Intel | How to choose the best processor for games?

A computer’s brain, the processor (or CPU) is responsible for managing all the parts and doing the calculations behind the tasks you perform on your PC. From the simplest ones, like saving files, opening programs or surfing the internet, to the heaviest ones, like editing videos or even playing games, they all go through the processor.

Currently, there are two main companies offering CPUs for everyday use and games: AMD, with its Ryzen family, and Intel, with Intel Core processors. But which one is the best bet? How to choose the right processor? The fact is that there is not just one answer, it is recommended to evaluate the pros and cons of each one, in addition to your needs.

AMD is efficient and attractive in the long term

Combining the chiplet architecture (the smaller chips that make up the complete chip) with TSMC manufacturing technologies, AMD Ryzen processors stand out for the great energy efficiency they deliver, especially from the Ryzen 7000 family. the latest solutions from the red team manage to deliver, in general, the same performance as the competitors from Intel, but consuming up to half the energy.

Another strong point of the brand is the prolonged support of the platforms. The giant has just updated its socket (the area where the processor is installed on the motherboard) to the AM5, promising to launch compatible CPUs until at least 2025, with a chance of having a few more generations. Not only that, the old AM4 should remain relevant for quite some time, especially as a more affordable option.

That said, there are certain tasks that are better performed on the blue team’s rivals, as there is some sort of optimization in place for the Intel Core family — video editing is one of them, especially in Adobe Premiere, where the CPU works with the integrated graphics. to speed up processing. Games and programs that manage to take advantage of more cores can also be an obstacle for those who want to save money.

AMD has chips with more high-performance cores, but the more robust models charge a lot for it. Low-cost solutions, such as the Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 7600, only have 6 cores, while the direct rivals Core i5 12600 and Core i5 13400 already start with 10 cores and, even if not all of them are high-performance, there are advantages thanks to the larger quantity.

Intel stands out for its hybrid architecture

The biggest advantage of Intel Core processors is the use of hybrid architecture, similar to cell phone processors. In it, the CPU combines high-performance cores (called P-Cores), which offer maximum performance, with high-efficiency cores (E-Cores), dedicated to consuming less energy. This not only boosts performance in apps and games that use more cores, but it works interesting thanks to some optimizations developed by Intel with Microsoft.

With this mixture and the mentioned optimizations, the user practically has “two CPUs in one chip”. While heavy tasks and games run on the P-Cores, background activities (like email updates, notifications, another program open in the background) are processed by the E-Cores.

This can greatly benefit users who multitask, such as streamers — in this case, games run on the P-Cores, while streaming is handled by the E-Cores. There are still several other situations that benefit from this hybrid architecture, which ensures that the computer remains responsive.

However, as we mentioned earlier, the consumption of Intel processors is much higher than that of AMD Ryzen rivals. In certain scenarios of very intense use, this consumption can double, but without offering such notable performance advantages. Another sticking point is the blue team’s cycle of socket updates.

Usually, the giant changes its sockets every two generations, and there have been times when the update took place from one generation to another. Those looking for extended support may be better served with solutions from AMD.

What to look out for when choosing a CPU?

Despite the pros and cons cited for each brand, it is important to emphasize that there is no wrong choice. Regardless of the processor, you’ll have access to high power for whatever you need, as long as you select the right model from the lineup for your needs. There are some points that you should keep an eye on when buying, which can help you make the most appropriate decision for your use:

Frequency/Clock — indicated by a number of Gigahertz (GHz, eg 5.4 GHz), is the speed at which the cores work. As a general rule, a higher clock rate is always better, but there are other aspects that need to be noted.

indicated by a number of Gigahertz (GHz, eg 5.4 GHz), is the speed at which the cores work. As a general rule, a higher clock rate is always better, but there are other aspects that need to be noted. Number of cores — more cores also usually offer more performance, but in return they make the processor more expensive. If your only intention is to play games, a CPU with 4 to 12 cores is enough. If you intend to work with image and video editing, game development, modeling and heavy tasks, look for options with more cores, as the time savings offset the higher price.

more cores also usually offer more performance, but in return they make the processor more expensive. If your only intention is to play games, a CPU with 4 to 12 cores is enough. If you intend to work with image and video editing, game development, modeling and heavy tasks, look for options with more cores, as the time savings offset the higher price. Consumption (TDP) — indicated by Watts (W), is generally treated as a basic number of processor consumption, despite having some particularities for each brand. You have to pay attention to the TDP, as it affects not only the power supply you should buy without having problems, but also the ideal type of cooler for cooling the chip. This is still an important element when choosing a notebook, as it classifies the performance level at which it will position itself. In this case, the higher it is, the more powerful the notebook.

indicated by Watts (W), is generally treated as a basic number of processor consumption, despite having some particularities for each brand. You have to pay attention to the TDP, as it affects not only the power supply you should buy without having problems, but also the ideal type of cooler for cooling the chip. This is still an important element when choosing a notebook, as it classifies the performance level at which it will position itself. In this case, the higher it is, the more powerful the notebook. generation — indicates which family a CPU belongs to, and plays an important role by indicating the architecture used, thus affecting the final performance of the chip. The first two digits of processor names usually indicate which generation it belongs to (12th generation Intel Core i7 12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X from the Ryzen 5000 line). Both also use codenames, usually ending in “Lake” at Intel (11th Gen Rocket Lake, 12th Gen Alder Lake, 13th Gen Raptor Lake), and named after famous artists on the AMD side (Ryzen 5000 “Vermeer”, Ryzen 6000 ” Rembrandt”, Ryzen 7000 “Raphael”).

indicates which family a CPU belongs to, and plays an important role by indicating the architecture used, thus affecting the final performance of the chip. The first two digits of processor names usually indicate which generation it belongs to (12th generation Intel Core i7 12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X from the Ryzen 5000 line). Both also use codenames, usually ending in “Lake” at Intel (11th Gen Rocket Lake, 12th Gen Alder Lake, 13th Gen Raptor Lake), and named after famous artists on the AMD side (Ryzen 5000 “Vermeer”, Ryzen 6000 ” Rembrandt”, Ryzen 7000 “Raphael”). Motherboard – each processor generation of the two brands may have different fittings, the so-called sockets. Intel’s usually have “LGA” + the number of pins in the name (like the 12th generation LGA1700), while AMD adopts the acronym AM + a number (like the Ryzen 5000’s AM4), and it is not possible to use a CPU with an incompatible socket. You need to check which socket the CPU you intend to buy is compatible with in order to select the correct card. They also demand attention on the type of RAM (DDR4, DDR5), and what category they belong to. Models that start with the letter H (Intel) or A (AMD) are basic and deliver few features, while the B series (both AMD and Intel) is intermediate, and already has room for more powerful CPUs. Those who want the best need to look for a card whose name begins with the letter Z (Intel) or X (AMD), which offer the best there is. It is worth mentioning that a very simple motherboard for your new Core i9 or Ryzen 9 can limit performance.

each processor generation of the two brands may have different fittings, the so-called sockets. Intel’s usually have “LGA” + the number of pins in the name (like the 12th generation LGA1700), while AMD adopts the acronym AM + a number (like the Ryzen 5000’s AM4), and it is not possible to use a CPU with an incompatible socket. You need to check which socket the CPU you intend to buy is compatible with in order to select the correct card. They also demand attention on the type of RAM (DDR4, DDR5), and what category they belong to. Models that start with the letter H (Intel) or A (AMD) are basic and deliver few features, while the B series (both AMD and Intel) is intermediate, and already has room for more powerful CPUs. Those who want the best need to look for a card whose name begins with the letter Z (Intel) or X (AMD), which offer the best there is. It is worth mentioning that a very simple motherboard for your new Core i9 or Ryzen 9 can limit performance. Price – at the end of the day, the amount you can invest should also be taken into account. You don’t need to spend a fortune on a Ryzen 9 or Core i9 if you’re just going to play games, but you also shouldn’t save too much by buying a Ryzen 3 or Core i3 if you’re going to do heavy activities. Try to balance your decision by looking at the points mentioned and what will be done on your computer.

The golden tip is to check reviews of specialized vehicles. As much as the time that analysts have with the products is relatively short compared to the user, many of the failures and problems that can arise right away in the first use are covered in the reviews. The reviews will also consider numerous options and assess the cost of each platform, helping you to bet on the right balance for your needs.